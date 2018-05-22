North Carolina judge awards $4.7 million in shooting death

WINSTON-SALEM (AP) The family of a man shot to death outside a strip club in North Carolina has been awarded nearly $5 million from the operators of the club.

A judge granted a default judgment May 21 against John D. Boyd and his company, Salisbury Ridge Ventures, Inc.

Salisbury Ridge Ventures operated Paper Moon, where 41-year-old Eric Jermaine Pegues was shot and killed May 25, 2016.

Pegues’ wife sued Boyd and Salisbury Ridge, saying the club failed to provide adequate security.

Forty-two-year-old Sierras Deshan Cobb of Winston-Salem faces a first-degree murder charge in Pegues’ death, with trial tentatively scheduled next year.

Judge Patrice Hinnant granted the default judgment after Boyd and Salisbury Ridge Ventures did not respond to the lawsuit within a specified time.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

