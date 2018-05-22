Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Teacher, ex-mayor Cochran running for lieutenant governor

Teacher, ex-mayor Cochran running for lieutenant governor

By: The Associated Press May 22, 2018

MOUNT AIRY (AP) The former mayor of a North Carolina town says she’s running for the Republican nomination for lieutenant governor in 2020.

Deborah Cochran is a Winston-Salem high school teacher who was mayor of Mount Airy for more than five years until 2015. Cochran said that co-workers encouraged her to run. She says economic development, job creation and mental health and substance abuse prevention would be on her agenda if elected.

Cochran also was a Mount Airy radio personality for 35 years and aerobics instructor at the region’s community college.

The state Constitution prevents current second-term GOP Lt. Gov. Dan Forest from running again. Forest is expected to run for governor.

Cochran says she’ll set up campaign paperwork over the next week or so.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo