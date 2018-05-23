Quantcast
Antitrust – Chiropractic Network – Monopsony Allegation – Market Power

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 23, 2018

Defendant Health Network Solutions, Inc., a practice association of North Carolina chiropractors, negotiates with health insurers on behalf of its members, who make up about half of North Carolina’s chiropractors. According to the non-member plaintiffs, this allows insurers to avoid paying for medically necessary care. However, plaintiffs’ allegations of output reductions among in-network chiropractors does ...

