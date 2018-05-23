Quantcast
NC sues OxyContin maker (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 23, 2018

North Carolina’s attorney general filed a lawsuit May 15, along with five other attorneys general, alleging that the maker of OxyContin is partly responsible for the opioid epidemic. Attorney General Josh Stein said in a news release that Purdue Pharma used deceptive and misleading statements to overcome patients’ and doctors’ concerns about OxyContin. “Purdue Pharma repeatedly deceived ...

