North Carolina woman gets at least 10 years in fatal wreck

By: The Associated Press May 23, 2018

WILMINGTON (AP) A North Carolina woman has been sentenced to at least 10 years in prison after pleading guilty in a wreck that killed her 13-month-old son.

Media outlets reported that 30-year-old Melissa Ann Henderson pleaded guilty in Wilmington on May 21 to reckless child endangerment, death by motor vehicle and serious injury by motor vehicle.

She was sentenced to between 10 and 15 years in prison.

Henderson was driving in a fiery wreck in 2016 that killed James Cecil Andrews III and injured her nearly 3-year-old daughter.

She had been charged with involuntary manslaughter and other traffic and drug violations.

