Zoning – UDO Requirements – Connected Principal Buildings – CAMA Permit (access required)

Zoning – UDO Requirements – Connected Principal Buildings – CAMA Permit (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor May 23, 2018

Plaintiff knew about – and was in fact a party to – her neighbors’ appeal of the defendant-county’s issuance of a building permit for plaintiff’s 15,000-square foot home on the coast. Knowing the possibility of a reversal on appeal, plaintiff proceeded with construction. Since this court ruled in the neighbors’ favor on appeal, plaintiff is ...

