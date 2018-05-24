Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Charlotte attorney receives Distinguished Service Award (access required)

Charlotte attorney receives Distinguished Service Award (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 24, 2018

A Charlotte attorney was presented with the John B. McMillan Distinguished Service Award at the Mecklenburg County Bar’s annual Law Day luncheon on May 3. The award was given to George Hanna III for his career-long commitment to pro bono service. Hanna received the award from North Carolina State Bar President John Silverstein, with the help of ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo