By: Matt Chaney May 24, 2018

The Conference of Chief District Court Judges is asking for comment on North Carolina’s presumptive child support guidelines. The purpose of the review is to ensure that child support payments meet the child’s needs, while fairly considering the payer’s earnings and conditions. A copy of the current guidelines is available at http://www.nccourts.org/Forms/Documents/1226.pdf, or can be found at ...

