Wake Forest Law dean to step down next year

Suzanne Reynolds, a 1977 graduate of the Wake Forest University law school and its dean since 2015, has announced that she will step down at the end of the next school year.

According to a news release, Reynolds joined the law school’s faculty in 1981. She served as executive associate dean for academic affairs from 2010-2014 and on July 1, 2015, became the first woman to lead the law school.

“How grateful I am to serve as dean at this pivotal moment in the history of the law school I love,” Reynolds said. “Because of the devotion of the faculty and staff, we have faced the disruptive forces at work in the legal marketplace and embraced the changes we needed to make to continue to prepare our graduates for rewarding professional lives. Most importantly, we have rededicated ourselves to educating the whole professional, a lawyer who graduates committed to service.”

Wake Forest President Nathan Hatch said that Reynolds has demonstrated nearly 40 years of “exemplary service” to the university and that her contributions “include a vision that ensured Wake Forest has continued to set the highest standards in legal education.”

Provost Rogan Kersh said that the school has thrived under Reynolds’ “steadfast, creative leadership.”

“In addition to continuing to build a world-class faculty and Law leadership team, she has led a re-imagining of professional legal education that helps position Wake Forest to be the go-to school supplying the next generation of young lawyers—and professionals in other fields who understand and utilize legal training,” Kersh said.

According to school officials, a committee will soon begin the process of choosing Reynolds’ replacement.

