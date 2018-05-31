Quantcast
By: Matt Chaney May 31, 2018

Dean Phyllis Craig-Taylor is stepping down as dean of the North Carolina Central University School of Law after six years in the position. Chancellor Johnson Akinleye said in a statement published by the North Carolina Bar Association that Craig-Taylor is stepping down, effective June 30 to return to teaching. Akinleye said that under Craig-Taylor’s leadership, the law ...

