Pittsboro psychiatrist receives Medlin Award

Pittsboro psychiatrist receives Medlin Award

By: Matt Chaney May 31, 2018

Dr. Charles Cooper of Pittsboro was selected by the North Carolina Bar Association as this year’s recipient of the NCBA’s John Medlin Jr. Award. The award goes to North Carolina residents who are not lawyers who make contributions to the administration of justice and judicial independence. Cooper was selected for the award for his work as executive ...

