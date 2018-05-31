Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Top Legal News / Possessing stolen goods not enough to secure larceny conviction (access required)

Possessing stolen goods not enough to secure larceny conviction (access required)

Doctrine of recent possession trips up prosecution

By: Phillip Bantz May 31, 2018

Possession might be nine-tenths of the law when it comes to proving ownership, but it takes a little more to prove larceny. Under the doctrine of recent possession, merely possessing stolen property or admitting to having stolen goods isn’t enough to raise a presumption of guilt. Prosecutors must show that a defendant possessed stolen property “subject ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo