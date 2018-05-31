Quantcast
Three named to NCBA General Practice Hall of Fame (access required)

By: Matt Chaney May 31, 2018

The North Carolina Bar Association will induct three new members into the General Practice Hall of Fame at this year’s annual meeting in Wilmington. The three inductees are D. Wesley Bailey Sr., of Winston-Salem, Nancy Norelli, of Charlotte and J. Gary Vannoy, of North Wilkesboro. Bailey is the senior partner in Bailey & Thomas of Winston-Salem. He ...

