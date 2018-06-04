Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Business Court / Tort/Negligence – Civil Conspiracy – LLC Accountant – Corporate – Derivative & Individual Claims (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Civil Conspiracy – LLC Accountant – Corporate – Derivative & Individual Claims (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 4, 2018

Even though plaintiff’s derivative and individual claims against the defendant-accountant have been dismissed for various reasons, the accountant may nonetheless be liable for damages resulting from his alleged conspirators’ acts. The court grants the accountant’s motions to dismiss plaintiff’s derivative claims and his claims of breach of fiduciary duty and professional negligence. The court denies the ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo