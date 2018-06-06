Court restores lawsuit against North Carolina “ag-gag” law

Quantcast
By: The Associated Press June 6, 2018

RALEIGH (AP) A federal appeals court is resurrecting a lawsuit by animal-rights groups against a North Carolina law that discourages undercover investigations into conditions at farms and other workplaces.

The 4th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals on June 5,  reversed a North Carolina federal judge’s decision dismissing the lawsuit.

A three-judge appeals panel said People For The Ethical Treatment Of Animals and other groups have alleged a reasonable fear that the law sought to punish undercover exposes uncovering illegal and unethical conduct.

North Carolina was among about a half-dozen states passing laws targeting surreptitious recordings in agricultural settings. North Carolina’s law extends to other types of businesses.

Federal courts have struck down so-called “ag-gag” laws in Utah and Idaho in the past year as violations of the U.S. Constitution’s free speech guarantee.

