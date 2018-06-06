Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Traffic Stop – Extension (access required)

Criminal Practice – Search & Seizure – Traffic Stop – Extension (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 6, 2018

Where defendant crossed a double yellow line, the arresting officer had reasonable suspicion to stop defendant. Given defendant’s behavior and the time it took the officer to run a records check, an additional six- to seven-minute wait for a drug-sniffing dog did not violate defendant’s constitutional rights. We affirm the trial court’s denial of defendant’s motion ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo