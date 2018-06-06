Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Domestic Relations / Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Civil Practice – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Separation Date (access required)

Domestic Relations – Equitable Distribution – Civil Practice – Subject Matter Jurisdiction – Separation Date (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 6, 2018

The parties were not yet separated when plaintiff filed her complaint for divorce from bed and board and a claim for equitable distribution or when defendant filed his counterclaim for equitable distribution. Consequently, the trial court lacked subject matter jurisdiction over the parties’ equitable distribution claims. The equitable distribution order is vacated. Standridge v. Standridge (Lawyers Weekly ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo