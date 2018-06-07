Quantcast
By: Phillip Bantz June 7, 2018

  The North Carolina Industrial Commission lacked the power to appropriately sanction a Hickory hospital that flouted the agency’s orders and profited by preventing an injured employee from getting the prescriptions she needed, according to a state Court of Appeals ruling. The employee, Michelle Kish, argued that the commission had the inherent authority to slap the ...

