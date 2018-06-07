Quantcast
Painter run over by bucket truck settles for $1.6M (access required)

By: Matt Chaney June 7, 2018

  A painter who was run over by a bucket lift vehicle has settled out of court with the employer of the driver for $1.6 million. Plaintiff’s lawyer Isaac Thorp of Raleigh said the settlement occurred after the court denied the defendant’s motions for summary judgment on claims of gross negligence and punitive damages. The incident occurred at ...

