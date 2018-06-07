Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Sidebar / They Said It… (access required)

They Said It… (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 7, 2018

“This case started when the music stopped, in an aviatic version of the game of musical chairs – or musical engines – Avantair was playing with its airplanes. The music stopped when Avantair was forced into bankruptcy, and at that moment, defendants’ airplane had no engines, while plaintiffs’ airplane had two engines that were originally ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo