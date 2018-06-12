Quantcast
By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 12, 2018

Even though some of the evidence supporting the application for a warrant to search defendant’s residence was 20 months old, since defendant was apparently continuously engaged in the sale of counterfeit goods, the 20-month-old evidence was not so far removed as to be considered stale as a matter of law. We find no error in the ...

