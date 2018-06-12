Quantcast
Labor & Employment – Employer not liable for supervisor’s crude comments (access required)

By: Rebecca Lightle June 12, 2018

A plaintiff claiming that her supervisor defamed her with crude comments at work could not hold their employer vicariously liable for the statements. The comments were outside the scope of employment, and the district court lacked any indication that this defect could be cured by an amended pleading. Background Defendant Remedi SeniorCare is an institutional pharmacy. Plaintiff ...

