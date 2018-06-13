Quantcast
Administrative – Standard of Review – Criminal Practice – DWI – Willful Refusal (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 13, 2018

Both the superior court and the Court of Appeals erred when – rather than determining whether the unchallenged findings of fact supported the challenged conclusion of law – they instead reviewed the evidence to determine whether it supported the challenged conclusion. Applying the correct standard of review, we determine that petitioner willfully refused to provide ...

