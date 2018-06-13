Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – LLC Operating Agreement – Separation Agreements – Releases – Equity Unit Valuation (access required)

Contract – LLC Operating Agreement – Separation Agreements – Releases – Equity Unit Valuation (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 13, 2018

We affirm the Business Court’s decision (Even though the defendant-limited liability company’s operating agreement required a certain procedure for the LLC to repurchase one class of its equity units, plaintiffs waived their rights to such a procedure in the agreements they signed when they left the employ of defendant’s subsidiaries.). Walker v. Driven Holdings, LLC (Lawyers ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo