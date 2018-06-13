Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Murder – Constitutional – Confrontation Clause – Prior Domestic Disturbance (access required)

Criminal Practice – Murder – Constitutional – Confrontation Clause – Prior Domestic Disturbance (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 13, 2018

At defendant’s trial for killing his estranged wife, the trial court allowed a police officer to testify about a conversation he had with the victim after she called to report a prior domestic disturbance. Since that conversation took place outside the victim’s apartment soon after the disturbance and led the officer to search and “clear” ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo