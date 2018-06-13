Quantcast
By: Scott Baughman June 13, 2018

Defendant was not deprived of his right to counsel when his attorneys – with defendant’s consent but without divulging the source of the information – told police where to look for the child victim. Counsel did so with a view towards securing life in prison, rather than the death penalty, for their client, and the ...

