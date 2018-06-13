Legislature considering change on US Senate vacancies

RALEIGH (AP) North Carolina legislators believe political parties should have more say over whom the governor picks to fill a U.S. Senate vacancy.

The Senate voted June 12 for a measure that would require the governor to appoint someone from a list of three people recommended by the executive committee of the party with which the outgoing senator was affiliated. The party would need to offer options within 30 days.

A similar version of the bill cleared the House last year but needs one more House vote before it could go to Gov. Roy Cooper’s desk.

Legislative staffers say North Carolina is among 36 states where the governor’s temporary appointee remains on the job until the next scheduled statewide election. Only Hawaii currently requires the governor to choose from a party’s list.

