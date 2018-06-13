New online ad disclosure requirement narrowly OKed by panel

RALEIGH (AP) New requirements on web-based political ads in North Carolina campaigns have narrowly cleared a legislative committee.

The House Elections Committee voted 12-11 late June 12 for a measure designed to address the rapidly increasing use of social media platforms to get out political messages.

Candidates already report to state regulators when they buy ads with campaign money on places like Facebook. The bill defines what digital media communications are and requires an online ad to disclose who purchased it. And non-candidates paying for ads that name a candidate — called electioneering communications —must report the expense when meeting certain thresholds.

Supporters say the bipartisan bill would bring transparency to these new ads, but some Republicans called the measure complicated and needed more work.

The bill’s next stop is the House floor.

