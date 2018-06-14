Quantcast
Elizabeth Heath appointed to chief district court judge role (access required)

By: Matt Chaney June 14, 2018

Judge Elizabeth Heath was appointed by Chief Justice Mark Martin June 12 to be the chief district court judge for Judicial District 8. Judicial District 8 is made up of Greene, Lenoir and Wayne counties. Heath assumes the position immediately. She will take the place of Chief Judge R. Les Turner. Heath has served as a district court judge ...

