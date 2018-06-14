Quantcast
House OKs bill to set rules for collaborative law

By: David Donovan June 14, 2018

State lawmakers have taken a big step towards passing legislation that would give a further boost to an emerging form of alternative dispute resolution that appears to be gaining momentum in North Carolina. By a 112-1 vote on June 11, the state’s House of Representatives approved House Bill 1022, the Uniform Collaborative Law Act (UCLA), which ...

