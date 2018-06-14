Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / Mayor in North Carolina claims racial, police bias

Mayor in North Carolina claims racial, police bias

By: The Associated Press June 14, 2018

SHARPSBURG (AP) The mayor of a small town in eastern North Carolina says he’s the subject of racial bias.

News outlets report Sharpsburg Mayor Robert L. Williams Jr. stormed out of a meeting earlier this week, saying other town officials and police are biased against him because he’s black.

Williams was charged by a town police officer with driving while impaired May 8, the day he was elected mayor of the town of 2,000 people about 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of Raleigh.

The North Carolina Police Benevolent Association has written the town complaining that Williams has aimed “racially charged insults and inappropriate hand gestures” at town officers.

Williams would not talk about the allegations June 13, referring a reporter to an attorney he would not name.

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo