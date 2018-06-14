Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / News / Headlines / NC Bar warns of email scam targeting lawyers (access required)

NC Bar warns of email scam targeting lawyers (access required)

By: Matt Chaney June 14, 2018

The North Carolina State Bar reports that an email phishing scam is going around that appears to be targeting lawyers. In at least two separate scams, legal professionals have been targeted, and in both email chains, recipients were asked to either open an attached file or click on a link to receive a document. The bar reports ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo