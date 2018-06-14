Quantcast
By: Matt Chaney June 14, 2018

The South Carolina-based firm of Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough, which also has a large presence in North Carolina, is expanding further into Florida by merging with Broad and Cassel, creating a firm with more than 725 attorneys practicing in 25 offices. The merger will become effective Aug. 1, the firms said in a news release. ...

