Rocky Mount attorney reprimanded (access required)

Rocky Mount attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan June 14, 2018

Attorney: Sonya L. Whitaker Location: Rocky Mount Bar membership: Member since 1999 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on May 30 Background: Whitaker filed a reinstatement petition from an administrative suspension of her law license. On the petition she answered that she did not have any disciplinary complaints, investigations or actions pending before a professional licensing organization when in fact she was ...

