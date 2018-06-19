Candidates begin filing to run in NC judicial races

RALEIGH (AP) The first day of North Carolina judicial candidacy filing attracted more than 120 people seeking seats on the bench this November.

Filing began at noon June 18 for over 150 District Court or Superior Court seats, along with one spot on the Supreme Court and three on the Court of Appeals. Filing ends at noon June 29.

The Republican-controlled legislature pushed back filing this year when deciding there would be no judicial primaries in 2018 while considering changes to judicial election boundaries and how to choose judges. Top vote-getters in each race — no matter how many candidates — will be the winner.

Judicial election district changes in a bill Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper vetoed last week and others in another bill on his desk could complicate candidate filing for some District and Superior Court seats. Appeals court candidates run statewide.

For the Supreme Court seat on the ballot, Associate Justice Barbara Jackson and challenger Anita Earls filed their paperwork June 18. For the Court of Appeals, incumbent Judge John Arrowood filed his candidacy papers. Other Court of Appeals candidates who signed in to run included Toby Hampson, Jefferson Griffin, Allegra Collins, Andrew Heath and Chuck Kitchen.

Another bill vetoed by Cooper directed judicial candidates be identified with their political affiliation or as being unaffiliated. Lawmakers will attempt to override both vetoes June 19.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

