Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Elections / Elections – Civil Practice – Standing – Advertisement Disclosures – Winning Opponent (access required)

Elections – Civil Practice – Standing – Advertisement Disclosures – Winning Opponent (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 19, 2018

In the “Disclosure Statute,” the General Assembly gave political candidates standing to sue for statutory damages when a political action committee ran a television advertisement without making the required disclosures. Even though plaintiff’s candidate won the election in question, plaintiff has standing to sue defendant for its violation of the statute. We reverse the trial court’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo