Ex-North Carolina DA convicted of hiring fellow DA’s wife

RALEIGH (AP) A former prosecutor in North Carolina has been convicted of providing a no-show job for a colleague’s wife.

News outlets reported a jury convicted former Person and Caswell County District Attorney Wallace Bradsher on June 18 of obtaining property by false pretense, assisting in obtaining property by false pretense, felony and misdemeanor obstruction of justice and failure to properly perform his job.

Former Rockingham County District Attorney Craig Blitzer testified he and Bradsher agreed in 2015 to hire each other’s wives to get around state ethics rules against prosecutors hiring their own spouses.

Bradsher said the case was just administrative failure.

Jurors return June 19 on factors to be considered in Bradsher’s sentence.

Craig Blitzer pleaded guilty to failure to properly perform his job. He’s repaid $48,000 his wife was paid.

Share this: Print

Email

Facebook

LinkedIn

Twitter

Google

