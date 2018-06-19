Judge won’t restore North Carolina judicial primaries

RALEIGH (AP) North Carolina judicial primaries won’t happen this year, based on a federal judge’s ruling favoring Republican legislative leaders who passed a law canceling those nominee elections for this year only.

U.S. District Judge Catherine Eagles announced June 19 she would side with the GOP defendants in a lawsuit filed by the Democratic Party demanding the primaries for trial and appellate court seats be restored. A one-day trial was held this month.

Eagles did not give her reasons in a two-sentence order, saying a full ruling would come next week. Eagles wrote she announced her decision now because candidate filing for judicial seats began this week.

Democrats had argued their First Amendment right to association was harmed by the cancellations because they use primaries to help rally supporters around favored candidates.

