Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Labor & Employment / Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Resignation – ‘Appointing Authority’ – First Impression (access required)

Labor & Employment – Public Employees – Resignation – ‘Appointing Authority’ – First Impression (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 19, 2018

Even if the petitioner-correctional officer did tell his unit manager, “I quit” – which he denies – since the unit manager lacked the authority to make hiring and firing decisions as to employees at the prison, she was not an “appointing authority” under 25 N.C.A.C. 1C.1002, and she had no legal authority to accept petitioner’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo