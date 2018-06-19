Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Courts / N.C. Court of Appeals / Tort/Negligence – Real Property – Banks & Banking – Contract – Construction Loan – Appraisal (access required)

Tort/Negligence – Real Property – Banks & Banking – Contract – Construction Loan – Appraisal (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 19, 2018

The plaintiff-borrower alleges that the defendant-bank was negligent in failing to discover and inform him that the appraisal of the house he planned to build was inflated; however, plaintiff has not sufficiently alleged that he justifiably relied on the appraisal obtained by the bank. The complaint fails to allege either that plaintiff engaged in any ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo