Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Criminal Practice / Criminal Practice – Appeals – SBM – No Written Notice – Constitutional – Ineffective Assistance Claim (access required)

Criminal Practice – Appeals – SBM – No Written Notice – Constitutional – Ineffective Assistance Claim (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 21, 2018

Defendant gave oral notice – but not the required written notice – that he wished to appeal the trial court’s satellite-based monitoring (SBM) order. In the past, this court has issued a writ of certiorari to hear SBM appeals; however, defendant had full knowledge of the procedure necessary to give notice of appeal concerning SBM ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo