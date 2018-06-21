Lawyers in the News

Alesha Brown has joined Cranfill Sumner & Hartzog as an associate based in the firm’s Charlotte office, where she will practice civil litigation. She previously practiced insurance defense at a firm in New York City.

The North Carolina Bar Foundation has honored Smith Anderson chairman John Jernigan with an NCBF Endowment Justice Fund for his dedication to the pursuit of justice and outstanding service to the legal profession and the public throughout his career. The fund’s dedication ceremony took place on May 30 at the N.C. Bar Center.

Womble Bond Dickinson has named new managing partners at two of its North Carolina offices. Beth Tyner Jones, an employment lawyer, is the new managing partner of the firm’s Raleigh office, succeeding Johnny Loper. Kim Kelly Mann, who is in the firm’s financial institutions and real estate sections, is the new managing partner of the firm’s Winston-Salem office, succeeding Bill Whitehurst.

Lisa Rushton has also joined Womble Bond Dickinson’s Raleigh office, as a partner. She is a veteran environmental transactions lawyer, assisting clients through environmental regulatory challenges in commercial transactions, and will re-locate to Raleigh from Washington, D.C.

Scott Tobin of Smith Moore Leatherwood in Raleigh has been named chair of the Research Triangle Chapter of the National Association of Corporate Directors.

