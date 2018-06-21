Quantcast
Sanford attorney reprimanded (access required)

By: David Donovan June 21, 2018

Attorney: Nicolle T. Phair Location: Sanford Bar membership: Member since 1996 Disciplinary action: Reprimanded on Feb. 22 Background: Phair and her associate argued for an emergency custody order on behalf of a client, and the judge decided to continue the matter to a later date. Despite this, Phair took the motion to another judge later that day, where she ...

