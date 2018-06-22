Bill follows through redrawing Asheville’s city council districts

RALEIGH (AP) Election districts in western North Carolina’s largest municipality may be redrawn because city leaders failed to do so under legislation moving through a General Assembly chamber.

The Senate elections committee voted June 21 to end Asheville’s current practice of all voters choosing all six city council members. Instead, one member would be elected at-large, with the other five members elected in geographic districts by voters in those particular regions.

The General Assembly approved a law last year directing Asheville leaders to create the single-member districts by November 2017, but they didn’t. Instead, city voters rejected the redistricting idea in a referendum. The 2017 law said the General Assembly would draw new maps this year if Asheville didn’t.

The bill could go to the Senate floor early next week.

