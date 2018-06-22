Crime victims, judicial vacancy amendments before Senate

RALEIGH (AP) Constitutional amendments to expand crime victims’ rights and alter how trial and appellate judge vacancies are filled are getting heard in the North Carolina Senate as the legislative session winds down.

A judiciary committee June 21 debated two bills that, if approved, would submit constitutional alterations to voters in November.

The House already approved a version of what’s known as “Marsy’s Law,” which would give victims the right to attend more hearings and a way to seek resolution in court if rights aren’t met.

The other bill shifts responsibilities choosing judicial replacements away from the governor solely. A nonpartisan commission would examine nominees and submit evaluations to the General Assembly, which would send at least two nominees to the governor from which to pick.

Committee votes are expected early next week.

