Banks & Banking – Suspicious Transactions – Elderly Customer – UCC – Tort/Negligence (access required)

Banks & Banking – Suspicious Transactions – Elderly Customer – UCC – Tort/Negligence (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 26, 2018

Even if an elderly customer shows signs of mental incompetence, a bank cannot disobey her instructions unless it has knowledge of an adjudication of incompetence. We affirm the trial court’s grant of the defendant-bank’s motion to dismiss. As the guardian for her mother, plaintiff contends that the bank negligently breached a fiduciary duty to stop her mother ...

