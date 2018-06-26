Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Opinion Digests / Contract / Contract – Quantum Meruit – Unfairness – ‘Under-the-Counter’ Job (access required)

Contract – Quantum Meruit – Unfairness – ‘Under-the-Counter’ Job (access required)

By: Teresa Bruno, Opinions Editor June 26, 2018

Although plaintiff alleged that its employee approached defendants and offered to do concrete work for defendants “under the counter” at a price plaintiff couldn’t match, since plaintiff did not allege that defendants knew the employee improperly used plaintiff’s equipment and labor, the complaint did not state a claim for quantum meruit. We affirm the trial court’s ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo