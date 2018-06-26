Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Greensboro attorney suspended (access required)

Greensboro attorney suspended (access required)

By: David Donovan June 26, 2018

Attorney: Mark V. Gray Location: Greensboro Bar membership: Member since 1982 Disciplinary action: Suspended from the practice of law for four years on May 23. After 18 months, Gray may apply for a stay of the remaining portion of the suspension. Background: Over a period of multiple years, Gray willfully failed to either file or pay in a timely ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo