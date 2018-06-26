Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Bar Disciplinary Actions / Kernersville attorney censured (access required)

Kernersville attorney censured (access required)

By: David Donovan June 26, 2018

Attorney: Lynn E. Coleman Location: Kernersville Bar membership: Member since 2000 Disciplinary action: Censured on May 14 Background: Coleman was associated with an Illinois-based company that advertised that it could provide legal services to clients in North Carolina through its associated lawyers there. Consumers who contacted the company would first discuss their matter with non-lawyers in Illinois. Coleman was ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo