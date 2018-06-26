Quantcast
Don't Miss
Home / Verdicts & Settlements / Man rear-ended by trooper gets $1M (access required)

Man rear-ended by trooper gets $1M (access required)

By: Heath Hamacher June 26, 2018

  According to his attorneys, Wilson Jarrell was almost home when the tractor he was driving along U.S. Highway 158 in Roanoke Rapids was rear-ended by a speeding state trooper. Jarrell, who suffered life-threatening injuries, survived the crash and was awarded $1 million by the North Carolina Industrial Commission.   According to Huntington Willis of Martin & ...

Tagged with:

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

*

 

Copyright © 2018 North Carolina Lawyers Weekly · Charlotte Office · (800) 876-5297 bridge tower media logo